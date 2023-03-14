PERRY, Mo. — A Vandalia man was seriously injured as the result of a rollover accident that occurred Tuesday morning near Perry.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bryson B. Aguirre-Kelley, 19, of Vandalia, Mo. was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, traveling north on Highway Y, five miles southeast of Perry.
The accident report stated the Dodge struck a deer, then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Aguirre-Kelley was transported by Van-Far Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and Vandalia Fire Department.
Aguirre-Kelley was not wearing a seat belt.
