PALMYRA, Mo. — A Vandalia man suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 3:20 p.m., April 9, on U.S. 61, 2 miles southeast of Palmyra.
Involved in the collision was a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 77-year-old Virgil L. Smith of Vandalia and a 2014 Ford F-150 operated by 72-year-old Denis E. Hagerbaumer of Quincy, Ill.
According to the accident report the Chevrolet was attempting to make a left turn and struck the Ford.
Smith, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
