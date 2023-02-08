NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Vandalia, Mo. man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning near New London.
According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, James R. Sarlo, 37, of Vandalia, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix at 5 a.m. Tuesday, traveling north on Route F, 5.5 miles southwest of New London.
The accident report stated the Pontiac left the left side of the road, striking an embankment and a tree. Sarlo was pronounced deceased at 6:52 a.m. by Ralls County Assistant Coroner Austin Simmons.
Sarlo's body was transported to Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, New London Fire Department, Center Fire Department and Ralls County Ambulance District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.