NEW LONDON — A Vandalia man died Friday night from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 7:07 p.m. on U.S. 61, approximately 2 miles north of New London.
Involved in the mishap was a 2005 Subaru Forester driven by Ian G. Smith, 27, of Vandalia.
According to the incident report the vehicle was southbound on U.S. 61 when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Suffering fatal injuries was a passenger, Shawn C. Wise, 24, of Vandalia, who was not wearing a safety device.
Wise was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 8:15 p.m.
• Four Hannibal residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 4:07 p.m. on MO 168, five miles east of Palmyra.
Involved in the mishap was a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Michelle R. Beaver, 38, of Hannibal.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and returned to the road. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to go back off the roadway where it struck a fence.
Beaver, who was not wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries.
Three passengers also were injured: a 15-year-old female from Hannibal, whose injuries were minor; a 16-year-old male from Hannibal, whose injuries were minor; and Shawna M. Charlton, 20, from Hannibal, whose injuries were described as moderate.
All of the passengers were wearing safety devices.
The injured were transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
• An Emden man suffered minor injuries Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 11 a.m. on Highway 168, 6 miles west of Philadelphia.
Involved in the mishap was a 2020 Ford F-150 driven by Theodore F. O’Connor, 71, of Emden.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
O’Connor, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County ambulance.
