MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of the North Spillway, South Spillway and Overlook from 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 through 7 a.m. Thursday, March 25.
This closure includes the shooting range, disk golf course, boat ramp, shelter houses and bathrooms. Mark Twain Lake will be hosting the Air Force National Guard as they complete a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to provide vaccinations to approximately 2,000 participants.
The clinic is not an open event, all participants receiving the vaccination have a standing appointment with a scheduled time slot.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.