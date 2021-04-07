MONROE CITY, Mo, — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of the North Spillway, South Spillway and Overlook from 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 through 7 a.m. Thursday, April 15, for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
This closure includes the shooting range, disk golf course, boat ramp, shelter houses and bathrooms. Mark Twain Lake will be hosting the Air Force National Guard as they complete a clinic to provide vaccinations to about 1,200 participants. This is not an open event, all participants receiving the vaccination have a standing appointment with a scheduled time slot.
With spring weather here, USACE staff hope to see visitors at Mark Twain Lake. They remind anyone who will be on or around water to wear their life jacket.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.