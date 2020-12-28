HANNIBAL — Local agencies will receive federal funds to help people pay utility bills after President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus assistance bill into law Sunday evening.
The need for utility assistance has increased amid the pandemic, as businesses and households applied for a CARES Act-funded assistance program in October provided by the Hannibal Board of Public Works and Douglass Community Services. Brent Engel, public relations officer with Northeast Community Action Corporation, said the new relief bill provides more money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to $3.7 billion for Fiscal Year 2021. The year’s challenges have highlighted resiliency and local cooperation as the need for utility assistance has grown.
Ralls County Electric Cooperative General Manager Lynn Hodges said he’s seen an increase in need for utility assistance among RCEC members. The pandemic has resulted in the loss of jobs for some people and the reduction of hours for others.
“These organizations really stepped up and helped these folks — if not pay 100 percent of their bills, it certainly made what they did a more manageable situation for those folks as we’re coming out of this situation,” Hodges said.
RCEC has pledged not to disconnect electrical or broadband services. Hodges expressed his gratitude for and officials work to find ways to connect members with agencies like NECAC who can provide support. RCEC officials were not just concerned with avoiding a disconnection — they wanted to make sure a person’s service wouldn’t be disconnected if they were too far behind financially when the programs and moratorium concluded.
The increase for LIHEAP assistance and a $5 million increase for long-term weatherization programs in NECAC’s service area will help offset a recent decision by the Public Service Commission, Engel said. The Consumers Council of Missouri’s requested a statewide moratorium on all electric, water and natural gas disconnections until March 31, 2021, due to the pandemic. The PSC wrote in their Dec. 16 decision they did not have the authority to grant the motion.
However, the PSC’s Cold Weather Rule is in place to stop most providers from disconnecting electricity or natural gas if the National Weather Service predicts the temperature will decrease to 32 degrees or below in the next 24 hours. RCEC is under the rule, which doesn’t apply to city-owned utility companies or those receiving propane by trucks. Engel commended utility providers for establishing payback plans and other ways to assist people in need.
Engel said local residents facing hardships with their utilities should contact their provider first to check into payback arrangements such as monthly bills with the average rate figured across the year. The Hannibal Board of Public Works began Project Care & Share in March 2011. Utility customers can round up their bill payment, and the money going into a fund at DCS to give back to fellow customers.
NECAC has more than $1 million in funding available through two types of utility assistance. LIHEAP pays a part of the energy bills directly to utility companies for income-qualifying people. Eligible households could receive a minimum of $47 up to a maximum of $495, depending upon income, household size and type of heating source.
The Energy Crisis Intervention Program offers assistance of up to $800 to qualifying households of those who have received a utility shut-off notice or are in threat of disconnection. NECAC processed 7,090 energy assistance and 2,397 ECIP applications last winter.
“This will go a long way toward helping people in need this winter,” Engel said. “By having additional funding that we can provide for utility assistance, families and others will be able to use money they normally would have spent on utilities for other purposes, such as meals, medicine, or to pay rent or mortgage.”
More information and opportunities for assistance for the LIHEAP and ECIP programs are available by calling the local NECAC County Service or 573-324-0120.