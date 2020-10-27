HANNIBAL — A utility assistance program, funded by CARES Act money, is out of cash approximately two months after it was launched.
“The CARES funding we received from Marion County has been fully allocated,” said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, during the October meeting of the HBPW Board. “The $90,000 has been supplied to several customer accounts.”
Reasoner reported that the funding was spread among 145 different accounts, representing approximately 800 community members.
“We are really excited about that,” he said. “It is a good thing for the community.”
Reasoner stressed that the HBPW did not work alone to make the program possible.
“We appreciate the cooperation of Douglass Community Services and the Marion County commissioners for helping us make this happen,” he said.
The Marion County Commission is responsible for allocating the federal CARES Act monies. The program’s application process was administered by Douglass Community Services.
Funds were allocated to eligible residential and commercial customers who had overdue utility bills dating back to no further than March 1, 2020.
While the utility assistance program in Marion County has concluded, another is starting in Ralls County where the county commissioners recently approved an application that will provide $4,000 in utility assistance for Ralls County residents.
Reasoner told the HBPW Board that its own customer services department will administer and account for the funding.
According to Reasoner, HBPW disconnects and bill delinquencies are running about normal when compared to historic data.
“We are still doing an active outreach program to communicate with and assist the customers as they deal with payment plans,” said the HBPW general manager. “Obviously the CARES funding has helped.”
Reasoner added that thanks in part to the CARES funding the HBPW’s Water Department is currently “performing pretty well” financially despite deferring a water rate increase earlier this year.