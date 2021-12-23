HANNIBAL — With energy market prices on the rise, two local utility officials spoke with the Hannibal City Council earlier this week to help bring them up to speed on the situation.
“We are talking about natural gas and the cost of natural gas, and its effect on all of our customers here in Hannibal,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, during Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council at city hall.
“We feel that communication is probably the best thing we can do at this point,” said J. R. Derksen of Liberty Utilities.
While the HBPW does not sell natural gas that commodity’s increasing cost does impact the price of electricity it purchases since 90 percent of that power comes from natural gas fired plants, according to Gordon.
“The cost of that fuel is passed on directly to us,” said Gordon, who estimated earlier this year that the utility would see a 6 percent increase in its costs for the purchase of power.
According to Gordon, there is little the HBPW can do about the market price of natural gas.
“It is not something we are going to be able to get away from,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to mitigate the increase. It has an effect on our revenues and on our assets.”
Derksen stressed that Liberty is not profiting from the rising cost of natural gas.
“We charge what we paid for the gas. We don’t mark it up,” he said. “There is no benefit to Liberty Utilities. Our last rate case was in July 2018 and nothing has changed on our end.”
A number of factors have combined to drive up the cost of natural gas.
“COVID has had an effect on every industry. Drilling and production have not returned to pre-COVID levels. Hurricane Ida late this summer damaged a lot of production facilities,” Derksen said.
Derksen estimated that the natural gas industry is producing 7 billion cubic feet less natural gas than two years ago.
“Projections are that (natural gas production) won’t return to those levels until the end of the decade,” he said.
Derksen said the natural gas market is being influenced by supply and demand factors.
“When you get in a situation like that polar vortex last February that depleted an enormous amount of national (natural gas) storage,” he said. “Then you get damaged infrastructure, you get denied pipeline infrastructure upgrades which is happening all across America, even some permits are being declined that have already been approved. You have the ‘perfect storm’ for this.”
