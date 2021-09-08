STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Summer Meals Program at Douglass Community Services provided a record number of meals to area young people.
A total of 70,172 lunches, 67,745 breakfasts and 1,023 snacks were served. In Hannibal, 13,600 lunches, 13,323 breakfasts and 873 snacks were served. In Palmyra, 2,135 breakfasts and 2,135 lunches were served in partnership with the Mercantile Bank.
“A program this size would not be possible without the teams of volunteers across the counties who come together with a unified mission of ensuring food insecurity needs are met for the families and kids who need it most,” said Stephanie Himmel, Community Outreach Initiatives at Douglass Community Services.
This is the sixth year that Douglass Community Services has sponsored the USDA Summer Meals in Northeast Missouri.