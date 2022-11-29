UScellular names Smashey sales manager for Hannibal store

HANNIBAL — UScellular has named Taylor Smashey sales manager of the Hannibal store located at 3650 Stardust Drive.
In this role, Smashey is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. She brings four years of retail and wireless experience to her new role, most recently holding the position of retail wireless consultant with UScellular.
