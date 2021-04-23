MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is suspending the collection of fees at all boat launching ramps, the John F. Spalding swimming beach and the David C. Berti shooting range until further notice. Annual boat ramp passes also will not be issued at this time.
Mark Twain Lake is currently transitioning to credit/debit card only fee machines at these areas as the only accepted form of payment. The old honor vault system with envelopes for cash collections has already been removed, as cash payments will no longer be accepted at the lake.
A follow up news release will be posted once the fee machines are in place. Thank you for your patience and understanding on this matter.
USACE officials hope everyone has a great recreation season, and they remind everyone their life jacket will not work if they do not wear it.
More information regarding opening dates or facilities is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil. People can also follow USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.