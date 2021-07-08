MONROE CITY, Mo. —
The Salt River basin that forms Mark Twain Lake crested on Saturday, July 3. As a result of heavy rains, Mark Twain Lake rose to 626.2 NGVD.
Water levels have been receding since Saturday, when both generation and tainter gate releases began. Normal lake elevation is 606.0 NGVD. Visitors will likely find floating and submerged debris on the lake as the water continues to recede, so please be cautious and always wear a life jacket. All courtesy docks have now been removed due to lake levels but are planned to go back into service on July 8.
Hunter Fisherman Lot 33 is now open for public use. The area was closed on Thursday, July 1, because water and debris were blocking access. All restrooms and fish cleaning stations in the John Spalding Day Use and Boat Ramp recreation areas have been opened. All high water ramps have been closed, and normal ramps have been put back into service. The restroom and fish cleaning station has also been reopened in the Indian Creek West Boat Ramp recreation area.
The following project areas and facilities are temporarily closed:
- Indian Creek Beach
- John F. Spalding Beach
- All courtesy docks have been removed
- Joanna Trail
- Lick Creek Trail
- Hunter-Fisherman Access 11 (Rt N), 20 (Hwy FF), 61 (Duane Wheelan), 30 (Rt U), and 12.
- Mark Twain State Park Beach
- Mark Twain State Park Rt U ramp
- Mark Twain State Park Hwy 107 Ramp
Closings and facility impacts are subject to changing conditions.
USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone at Mark Twain Lake.
People can check daily lake levels by viewing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, River & Reservoir Daily Report on the web at http://mvs-wc.usace.army.mil/dresriv.html . Conditions at a favorite lake location or other facilities or services are available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112, emailing MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil or following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.