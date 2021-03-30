A section northbound U.S. Route 61 in Hannibal is scheduled close at 11 p.m., March 30, for maintenance and repairs.
The road will be closed between Warren Barrett Drive and Market Street. The closure extends to 4 a.m., March 31. During that time, Missouri Department of Trasportation crews will be removing temporary steel plates and placing asphalt in the driving lane.
Traffic in the area will be routed to Warren Barrett Drive to Missouri Route 79 and back onto to U.S. Route 36 with signage placed near the work zone to assist motorists.
MODOT reminds motorists to exercise caution while passing through this area and to observe all work zone safety measures.