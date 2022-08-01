MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Frank Russell Campground closure currently occurring during the 2022 camping season will be extended through the 2023 camping season.
Campsites 1-60 within the Frank Russell Recreation Area are closed for the 2022 camping season. This closure will be extended through the 2023 camping season to allow for 36 expanded concrete camping parking pads and improvements of living spaces from gravel to concrete.
The Equestrian Campground (campsites 61-67), Frank Russell Pond, Joanna Trail Access and Frank Russell Archery Park will remain open. Access into the Joanna, Clear View and Flint Ridge Frank Russell campground loops will not be permitted because this area will be an ongoing construction site.
Army Corps of Engineers officials apologize for any inconvenience this will cause. Visitors are asked to make reservations up to six months in advance of their stay at the Indian Creek Campground or Ray Behrens Campground at Mark Twain Lake until construction is completed.
Reservations can be made by visiting Recreation.gov or calling 1-877-444-6777.
More information is available by calling the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or sending a message on Facebook at USACE - Mark Twain Lake.
USACE looks forward to seeing everyone at Mark Twain Lake and reminds visitors to always wear a life jacket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.