MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Frank Russell Campground closure currently occurring during the 2022 camping season will be extended through the 2023 camping season.

Campsites 1-60 within the Frank Russell Recreation Area are closed for the 2022 camping season. This closure will be extended through the 2023 camping season to allow for 36 expanded concrete camping parking pads and improvements of living spaces from gravel to concrete.

