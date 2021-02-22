Upgraded library reopens to walk-ins

HANNIBAL — Patrons entering the Hannibal Free Public Library after it reopened for walk-in service last week found several renovations to the library’s interior and exterior.
Hallie Yundt Silver, the Hannibal Free Public Library director, said these changes will make the library more inviting and attractive to the community.
“Patrons are invited to visit the library and see the many changes that were accomplished during the pandemic,” Silver said. “The new carpet is lovely, and we now have shelving on the second floor. The book stack replacement project is almost complete, but we are still putting on the finishing touches. Some public areas may still be restricted. The library staff is working very hard to make everything possible.”
Additional changes include a new circulation workroom, several electrical installations, and the relocation of their surveillance DVR. Underneath, the library’s skylight was transformed into the new books and marketing collection.
The library’s exterior also received some new renovations. In Oct. 2020, the Hannibal Board of Public Works installed a pipe beneath the library driveway. The pipe collects water from the library’s roof and moves it away from the parking lot.
“The improvement makes the back parking lot much safer in the wintertime,” Silver said. “There has been little to no ice buildup this year.”
Library programming will continue virtually in Feb. and March. Virtual programs include the library’s daily reading from “28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World”, written by Charles R. Smith Jr., with illustrations by Shane W. Evans. Teen Night also will meet over Zoom on Monday, March 1. Weekly children’s programs are at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise for Hannibal Free Public Library,” Silver said. “Shelter-at-Home gave staff time to practice and perfect virtual programming skills. Library staff used these skills to make the library’s 2019 summer reading program not only possible but quite successful.”
Make and Take activity kits are now available monthly for adults and children. They can be picked up at the front desk and in the children’s room.
Inclement weather prevented the Hannibal Free Public Library from officially opening up until Feb. 19. The library has requested patrons to wear masks and to social distance upon their arrival.
More information on the Hannibal Free Public Library can be found on their Facebook page, at www.hannibal.lib.mo.us, or by calling 573-221-0222.