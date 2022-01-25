ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More customers than ever before are eligible for help paying their utility bills after Ameren Missouri and the state of Missouri have expanded several utility assistance programs. As a result, families across the state can take the first step today, which is reaching out for help.
The state of Missouri recently updated its federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to provide more funding and expand eligibility requirements. Here’s what that means for qualifying Ameren Missouri customers:
- A disconnection notice is not required.
- Energy assistance payments have doubled for both LIHEAP programs. The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) payment is now $1,600 in the winter and $1,200 in the summer.
Assistance is available year-round.
“There is no better time to apply for LIHEAP and other energy assistance funding. In the last year, the state of Missouri has increased the eligibility limits and doubled the amount of assistance each household can receive,” said Georgie Donahue, program administration director with the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC). “We have also made the application process as simple as possible. Customers can apply online or print out a hard copy and bring it to CAASTLC headquarters. These combined changes are significant and will go a long way in helping Missouri families.”
More information about the state’s LIHEAP changes and qualifications requirements are available by visiting AmerenMissouri.com/LIHEAP.
“The ongoing impacts of the pandemic, combined with the holiday season, can put families in a tough situation when it comes to paying their bills,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. “Thousands of customers have taken advantage of these programs in 2021. In 2022, we want others to reach out for help, especially now that even more funding is available.”
For customers with moderate incomes who don’t qualify for LIHEAP but have been financially affected by COVID-19, Ameren Missouri created the Clean Slate program. This $1.2 million energy assistance fund has already helped thousands of Missouri families with their utility expenses. More than half of the funding is still available. Through Clean Slate, qualifying customers may receive up to $750. More information and applications are available at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate.
Another resource available to customers is the Dollar More program. In addition to customer contributions, Ameren Missouri recently added another $50,000 to this fund for income-eligible households. Customers who are struggling with energy bills – or those who would like to donate $1 per month to help people who are struggling – can check out Dollar More.
To keep a closer eye on energy usage every month, customers can sign up for an online account. They can log in from a phone or computer any time to see how and when energy is used, the next month’s bill projections and sign up for alerts to help manage usage.
