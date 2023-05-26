University of Missouri officials make special visit to Hannibal

HANNIBAL — A large group leaders from the University of Missouri and the university's Extension office gathered Thursday afternoon at Java Jive as part of its special Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities program.
The first Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference began in Hannibal in 2021, explained University of Missouri Extension Northeast Regional Director Mike Krauch. Thursday's event marked a continuation of efforts to connect university deans, officials and other representatives from the university and MU Extension with stakeholders in Missouri communities to strengthen connections and announce resources that help improve business vitality and economic development in the Show-Me State.
Extension Engagement Specialist Lisa Doster emphasized a key goal of the yearly tours is to "serve Missouri, deliver Mizzou". The tour gives leaders from the university's many colleges the chance to see the diverse communities and their businesses firsthand.
Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist and Small Business Development Center (SBDC) director at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained that the University of Missouri Extension acts as the SBDC's "state-level home" as she leads efforts to provide confidential, free-of-charge counseling, consulting and training for area small businesses.
She explained that 50 percent of her funding comes from the Small Business Administration and the other half comes from local partners. Kuhns explained how it is wonderful to have an ongoing partnership with the University of Missouri and MU Extension to help local businesses thrive.
Krauch echoed that sentiment, noting how successful business owners staying in their communities help make the region thrive. Kuhns explained this weekend's Twain on Main festival, chaired by Java Jive owner and Historic Hannibal Marketing Council President Katy Welch, reflects Hannibal's rich history and continued growth.
Krauch said the tours provide valuable insight into opportunities and what works for business and economic development in each community they visit. The campus leaders visited research farms, the Lavender Farm in Boone County. After the Hannibal stop, the group was on their way to Audrain County to observe youth development through the local 4-H program and Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo. for a visit focused on business development.
Krauch noted the trips provide the chance to make many new connections and ways to leverage MU Extension's resources to improve lives and help provide growth. This year's Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference is scheduled for Sept. 20-21 in Lincoln, Cole Camp and Warsaw, Mo. The various sessions will provide new insight into how the three communities have worked together to foster growth.
Krauch said the day's events have offered many chances for meaningful interactions and experiences at each stop. He said many university leaders planned to return to communities like Hannibal in the future. The outreach efforts encourage community members to seek resources offered by MU Extension.
"I say all the time, there's lots of people in Marion County, lots of people across Northeast Missouri, who will never step foot on campus in Columbia," Krauch said. "All of them have a front door to the university in their community through Extension."
Kuhns was excited to see the impact of the continued collaborative efforts, and she was excited to have so many leaders from the University of Missouri as guests.
"I think it's a great thing that the university is focusing on getting faculty off-campus to learn about the state, because that's really, really important," she said. "It was a pleasure. We were thrilled to have them."
