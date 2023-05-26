University of Missouri officials make special visit to Hannibal

Mike Krauch, University of Missouri Extension Northeast Regional Director, right, Extension Engagement Specialist Lisa Doster, center, and Maria Kuhns, left, entrepreneurship specialist and Small Business Center director at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, speak to a group of leaders and representatives from the University of Missouri and MU Extension on Thursday during a stop at Java Jive. The group traveled to several communities in Northeast Missouri, taking in experiences and sharing resource opportunities related to business and economic development.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A large group leaders from the University of Missouri and the university's Extension office gathered Thursday afternoon at Java Jive as part of its special Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities program.

The first Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference began in Hannibal in 2021, explained University of Missouri Extension Northeast Regional Director Mike Krauch. Thursday's event marked a continuation of efforts to connect university deans, officials and other representatives from the university and MU Extension with stakeholders in Missouri communities to strengthen connections and announce resources that help improve business vitality and economic development in the Show-Me State.

