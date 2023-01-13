Unity March will return to Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

This year's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will feature a Unity March, with participants gathering at 1 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. The march will begin in front of Holy Family Church, proceeding down Broadway to Helping Hand Baptist Church. A special program and reception will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the church.

HANNIBAL — The Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday will mark the return of a Unity March reflecting the event's theme, "Unity is Up to All of Us".

The event is being presented by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition and Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center. Juneteenth Coalition member Marsha Mayfield explained it has been more than two decades since the last Unity March, emphasizing it is an important time to revive it.

