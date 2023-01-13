Unity March will return to Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

HANNIBAL — The Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday will mark the return of a Unity March reflecting the event's theme, "Unity is Up to All of Us".
The event is being presented by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition and Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center. Juneteenth Coalition member Marsha Mayfield explained it has been more than two decades since the last Unity March, emphasizing it is an important time to revive it.
"When it comes to unity, the way we've invited the surrounding communities to come celebrate with us on the weekend event — it expresses that unity that we're trying to encourage," she said, pointing out that the COVID situation and recent events have made the march in honor of Dr. King's legacy extremely important today. "With the current climate, we've had a lot of issues in the Hannibal area regarding racist issues, murders and attempts on lives. I think it's time that someone tried to unify us, and what better group to do it than one that's expressing unity during Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday celebration."
The march will begin with everyone gathering at 1 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. The march will begin in front of Holy Family Church, proceeding down Broadway and turning down 10th St. toward Helping Hand Baptist Church. A special program and reception begins at 1:30 p.m.
Mayfield is looking forward to the opportunity for everyone to gather together where the most recent African American-led congregation in the community has constructed a new church.
"We're just really excited that the pastor and his congregation allowed us to come and celebrate at their church," she said. "We think it's an honor and a privilege for us to be able to enter those doors."
The Rev. Lindell Robbins will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, and Mayfield said he gave event organizers complete control in conducting the celebration.
The festivities will include a special ceremony saluting nine inspirational groups and individuals for their work and positive influence in the community. Students from the Hannibal Public School District recently participated in an art contest to reflect the event's theme of unity with their creative talents. The winners will be awarded cash prizes.
Under the direction of David Jameson, youth at WiLoKi Dance Studio will learn a new dance the preceding day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. The children will present the special dance during the event.
Everyone is encouraged to attend the march and program on Sunday, celebrating together in unity and remembering Dr. King's dream. More information about the festivities can be found on various local media outlets or by calling Mayfield at 573-719-7171.
