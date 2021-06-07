United Way welcomes Lillie Ford as summer intern

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Board of Directors at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area are excited to welcome Lillie Ford as their 2021 Summer Intern. Her first day with the organization was June 2.
As the Summer Intern, Ford will assist in planning for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, help create plans to launch the campaign, learn how local organizations benefiting from the campaign serve individuals in the community, as well as assist with regular office functions at the organization.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with the United Way this summer. This is an exciting adventure for me, and I look forward to learning about the organization and preparing for my future through this position.” Ford said.
Ford is a 2019 graduate of Hannibal High School. She is an upcoming senior at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, MO. She will graduate with a B.S. degree in Psychology.
Ford hopes to use her experiences and education towards a career assisting children who are in the greatest need.
The intern position is designed to challenge and encourage young people to think creatively and look how they can build meaningful connections and engage individuals to make positive changes happen within the area.
“I have confidence that this position will provide me with valuable experience in seeing my community work together, and I am excited to be a part of that mission,” Ford said. “I’m proud to work alongside individuals who give so much to our community.”
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of United Way of the Mark Twain Area their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
Moe information is available by contacting United Way at 573-221-2761 or visiting www.unitedwaymta.org.