HANNIBAL — Each year, the United Way Campaign raises dollars to benefit organizations in the community that make the mission of United Way come to life.
This year, United Way invites everyone to join in the Campaign Kick-Off at a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 20, at Sawyer’s Creek, 11011 Highway 79. The event serves as a great, fun way to get out with co-workers or family to have a fun-filled afternoon.
The first tee-time is at 1 p.m., followed by a press conference at 2:30 p.m. and second tee-time at 3 p.m.
The cost per team is $100. People can support the campaign kick-off even if they can’t make it to the tournament by sponsoring a team. Clients of a United Way Agency can golf in their place. More information is available by calling 573-221-2761.