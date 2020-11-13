HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area has announced a partnership with area restaurants for its first Giving Tuesday Party, scheduled for Dec. 1.
Giving Tuesday emerged nationally in 2012 to encourage individuals to help their communities during the holiday season.
"A lot of focus of the holiday season is on giving the right gift to the right person when in reality the season of giving could have a different focus," said Forrest Gossett, chairman of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area's 2020-21 Be a Hero campaign.
Gossett said that throughout the United Way's five-county area, restaurants will be participating in the United Way's Giving Tuesday Giving Party.
Restaurants participating include Java Jive in Hannibal, Sticks N Stones in Hannibal, the Mark Twain Dinette in Hannibal, the Rebel Pig in Palmyra, Sweetwater Distillery on U.S. 36 in rural Monroe City, Sidekicks BBQ in Hannibal and Kick It Pub & Grub in Bethel. More restaurants are signing up daily.
Organizers said that the Giving Tuesday event will place an emphasis on the importance of the United Way's Be A Hero Campaign, that is raising money from donors to assist human services agencies in Ralls, Monroe, Shelby, Lewis and Marion counties.
"Each year, United Way raises dollars in the community and invests those dollars in local organizations," Gossett said, editor of the Salt River Journal. "In my 28 years of being involved as a volunteer raising money for United Way, I have never witnessed a greater need. So many families in our area have been hammered by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Local United Way donors invest in more than 20 local organizations that are keeping women and children safe, seniors and individuals in poverty fed, and much more.
In March, United Way organized a COVID-19 Emergency Fund that has raised and distributed nearly $200,000 in private dollars within the community to assist non-profit organizations with their needs related to the human needs crisis caused by the pandemic.
United Way has secured donations of pork to provide more than 75,000 meals. The pork was distributed through local food pantries and senior centers. The organization also connected food pantries and senior centers to the USDA Farm to Families Food Box program which has brought produce and food weekly to the community since early summer.
"United Way is needed in our community and Giving Tuesday is providing the organization an extra opportunity to encourage gifts to the organization's annual campaign," Gossett said.
Individuals are encouraged to solicit those restaurants on Tuesday, December 1. Each of the participating restaurants are choosing their own way to financially support the campaign and encouraging their customers to support United Way that day.
Additionally, United Way Board Members are encouraging individuals to use Giving Tuesday as a day to become a United Way Leadership Donor.
"Leadership donors are crucial to our organization," Gossett said. "By giving a gift of $500 or more individuals, become a United Way Leadership donor."
This is the first year United Way has put a concentrated effort on celebrating and recognizing Giving Tuesday. There are plans for this to become an annual effort.
For more information on how United Way is celebrating Giving Tuesday, visit http://unitedwaymta.org or visit the United Way of the Mark Twain Area's Facebook Page. Individuals may mail gifts to celebrate Giving Tuesday to PO Box 81 Hannibal, Mo 63401.