MONROE CITY, Mo. — Ensuring that students become productive members of the community is the ultimate goal of the PAWS Program at the Monroe City R-1 School District.
The PAWS Program began as the Student Success Center seven years ago when two elementary students with autism struggled to be in the mainstream classroom.
For students with autism, the mainstream classroom can be a tough place to be. Noise, other distractions, academic demands, and more can become overwhelming resulting in behavioral outbursts and ultimately a student who is completely overwhelmed.
The leadership team at the Monroe City School District came together to figure out what could be done to help these students succeed and the Student Success Center was born.
Funding from United Way helped provide needed equipment for the Student Success Center. Each year dollars from United Way have been relied upon to help purchase special equipment, technology, and help with renovations.
“United Way dollars have allowed us to enhance the programs for our students,” said Angela Peters the director of special education and federal programs at Monroe City R-1 School District who oversees the PAWS program.
The Student Success Center began in the elementary school as a place where the students struggling in the mainstream classroom would be provided the academic and social or emotional support to be successful students.
This support included alternative seating, sensory spaces, additional therapy and counseling support, one-on-one academic support, and more.
The support of the Student Success Center proved to be invaluable. The two students the center was designed for were able to have their needs met in the center and eventually they ended up back in the regular mainstream classroom for part of their day without behavioral issues.
The success of the center with these two students proved that this was a model the district should expand upon.
“We have students with autism, we have students who have some mental health diagnoses – anxiety and things like that,” Peters said. “Sometimes the traditional classroom is overwhelming for them.”
The Student Success Center expanded and morphed into the Positive Academics with Support Program (PAWS). Through the PAWS program, more students who struggle in the mainstream classroom are able to have their individual needs met. Now the PAWS program serves more than 40 students.
“By adding in the sensory items and sensory areas in different parts of our school buildings we are able to let kids have breaks when the traditional school day is overwhelming,” Peters said.
The sensory areas include soft areas, comfortable seating, fidget toys, dimmer lights, and more.
“When students work through that moment in time, they can then go back to the classroom and be successful,” Peters said.
Some students come to the PAWS center just on occasion, or spend the majority of their day in the PAWS center. It solely depends upon the individual needs of the students.
The original center was in the elementary school. Now, the students who the original center was designed for are in high school. There is now a center in the high school so the students can be in the same building with their peers.
The PAWS program is evolving to ensure that needs of those older students are met.
“We want our students to be able to be positive members of our community when they leave our school district,” Peters said.
At the beginning of the school year, it was planned to roll out a coffee shop where students in the PAWS program would be able to take orders from students and staff in the building, make their coffee, and deliver it to them. However, concerns relating to COVID-19 halted those efforts. But, the plan is just delayed, not cancelled as Peters knows the experience for her students would help them into the future.
“By working in the coffee shop students will be able to learn real skills that will help them be ready to get a job upon graduation,” Peters said.
Peters takes great pride in the PAWS program. She knows the program has made the future for many students a lot brighter.
United Way funding has been crucial to the program. This year funding from the United Way will help purchase items needed to start the coffee shop as well as a washer and dryer for the program. To donate to United Way text “UWMTA” to 26989 for a prompt to give, give online at unitedwaymta.org, or mail payments to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401.