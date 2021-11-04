United Way sells Progresso Soup in collaboration with KHMO

HANNIBAL — Due to a generous donation of Progresso Soup from General Mills, in collaboration with KHMO’s Bids 4 Bargains Radio Auction, soup will be sold to benefit the United Way’s Annual Campaign next week.
Each fall prior to COVID, United Way hosted a Radio Auction to benefit their annual campaign. The main revenue source during that Radio Auction was cases of Progresso soup donated to United Way by General Mills.
Due to the increased demand of Progresso Soup products made at the local General Mills plant in Hannibal, a soup donation was not possible in 2020. However, this year three pallets of soup will be donated to United Way.
The soup consists of one pallet of Chicken Noodle, one pallet of Vegetable Beef and one pallet of Tomato Basil. Each pallet contains 140 cases of the soup. Each case contains 12 cans of soup. The soup will be sold for $10 per case. These cases of soup retail for more than $20 each.
Individuals can purchase their cases of soup online at http://Bids4Bargains.com or during the Bids 4 Bargains Radio Auction to be held on KHMO 1070 AM starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Individuals who purchase soup through the Bids 4 Bargains auction will need to pick up their cases of soup at KHMO located at the corner of Center and 3rd Street in Downtown Hannibal between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 or Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Dollars raised through the sale of soup during the Bids 4 Bargains Radio Auction will benefit the 2021-22 United Way Community Campaign. Each month, 20 area nonprofit organizations receive dollars from United Way to assist in the work they do. Selected to benefit from the campaign this year are AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach: Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal.
More information about the sale of Progresso soup is available by calling United Way at 573-221-2761.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
