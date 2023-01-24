United Way seeks nominations for Evening of Philanthropy

HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is currently seeking nominations for individuals to honor at the 2023 Evening of Philanthropy.
The United Way Evening of Philanthropy began in 2019 with the goal of honoring individuals, families and couples who invest their time, talents and treasures to make our community better.
“There are so many individuals who have done so many great things to improve our community,” said Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way. “The Evening of Philanthropy spotlights these great individuals, their good work, and we are hopeful it inspires others to do good things with their time, talents and treasures in our community.”
United Way is currently seeking nominations for the Evening of Philanthropy Honorees in four categories:
- Life-Long Philanthropist: Someone who has continuously worked to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another
- Philanthropic Family/Couple: A family/couple that works together to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another
- Philanthropic Individual: An individual who works to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another
- Philanthropic Youth: An individual 18 or younger who works to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another
Individuals must reside within Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby and Lewis counties in Northeast Missouri in order to be nominated for one of these awards. The link to make nominations can be found at http://unitedwaymta.org/events-1
The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Honorees from previous years include:
- 2019 Philanthropic Individual: Kate Dougherty, founder of the local non-profit Down Country, was honored for her work providing local individuals with disabilities, educators, medical professionals, therapists and other community members the opportunity to attend national and international conferences to learn about disability best practices other resources.
- 2019 Life-Long Philanthropist: The Late Ralph Griesbaum, for his work getting hogs donated and raising dollars to pay for the processing of these hogs to provide hundreds of thousands of pounds of meat to local food pantries and senior centers.
- 2019 Philanthropic Couple: Kevin and Denice Blew, for their work as house parents since the 1980s at Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch where they raised hundreds of abused and neglected children, providing them with a stable life and lots of love.
- 2019 Philanthropic Youth: Robert Wealer, for launching and hosting a large yearly food drive to collect food for the Salvation Army Food Pantry.
- 2020 Philanthropic Individual: Sharon Webster, for dedicating her time, energy and livelihood to the success of the Hannibal Free Clinic since the organization's creation in 2007. She has been the face of the organization, recruiting physicians and other medical professionals to donate their time to provide healthcare services to local low-income, uninsured people.
- 2020 Life-Long Philanthropist: Betty Anderson, for volunteering countless hours to have millions of dollars' worth of life-saving medications donated for low income, uninsured community members through the Hannibal Free Clinic.
- 2020 Philanthropic Couple: Pat and Connie Benson, for their work giving much of their time, energy and treasures to support organizations that are improving the lives of many individuals locally and globally.
- 2020 Philanthropic Youth: Ethan Romig, for doing a monthly kindness project where he honors a group of individuals, raises money for a specific cause, and/or volunteers at a various nonprofit organization.
- 2022 Philanthropic Individual: Brad Kurz, for his dedication to service to the community through local non-profit organizations and time spent as a coach.
- 2022 Life-Long Philanthropist: Vickie Witthaus, for dedicating her time and energy to the community through volunteering through many local organizations and her church.
- 2022 Philanthropic Couple: Raymond and Janet Taylor, for continuously volunteering through Hannibal Regional Healthcare System in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis after their retirement.
- 2022 Philanthropic Youth: Madi Weatherford, for her work to raise money and perform various service projects in the community close to her heart.
The United Way's Evening of Philanthropy will take place Friday, April 21 at the Olive Branch in Palmyra. At the event, videos will be premiered showcasing the great work of the individuals. These videos are being produced by Communication Students at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://unitedwaymta.org/events-1 or by calling 573-221-2761. The event is sponsored by Benson Financial and Hannibal Regional.
