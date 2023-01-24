United Way seeks nominations for Evening of Philanthropy

Doug Aeilts, CEO of Northeast Power, presents Madi Weatherford with the 2022 Evening of Philanthropy Philanthropic Youth Award for her work in the community.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is currently seeking nominations for individuals to honor at the 2023 Evening of Philanthropy.

The United Way Evening of Philanthropy began in 2019 with the goal of honoring individuals, families and couples who invest their time, talents and treasures to make our community better.

