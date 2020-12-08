United Way receives gift for Aly's Project to feed needy

HANNIBAL — A matching gift opportunity led to a $500 donation designated to assist United Way with Aly’s Project: Youth Feeding the Needy.
FamilyFarms Group is a consulting company that assists family farm operations as they learn the knowledge and skills to be sustainable in the current marketplace. The charitable arm of the organization, FamilyFarms Charities, provides members of FamilyFarms Group with the opportunity to have a gift of $250 to a non-profit organization matched.
In order to be eligible to receive funds from FamilyFarms Charities, the non-profit organization selected by a farmer must be implementing an ag-related project that works to help families, provide food and clean water, provide education and/or is working to promote sustainability.
Lehenbauer Farms, a family farm operation based in rural Hannibal, is a member of FamilyFarms Group. Lehenbauer Farms prides themselves in raising crops, cows and kids. They recently selected United Way’s special initiative Aly’s Project: Youth Feeding the Needy as a project they would like to support. They chose to donate $250 to the initiative, as they see how the project connects agriculture to bettering the community.
“The generosity of our community is what makes this a great place to live, work, run our business and raise our children,” said Amy Lehenbauer, the cattle and office operations manager for Lehenbauer Farms. “If we can instill that sense of giving in our kids and future generations from a young age we ensure that our area will be vibrant well beyond our lifetime.”
Aly’s Project provides an opportunity for youth in agriculture to donate livestock projects at the conclusion of fair season to a local food pantry or senior center. Funds from Aly’s Project pay for the processing of that animal at a local butcher shop.
Due to the direct tie to agriculture and the fact it helps families and provides food, the donation from Lehenbauer Farms was eligible to receive the $250 match from FamilyFarms Charities. The total donation to the fund became $500 — enough to pay for the processing of several hogs or one steer.
Since its inception in 2019, Aly’s Project: Youth Feeding the Needy has resulted in 25 animals being donated to food pantries and senior centers in the local area from 4H and FFA members. The meat from those animals has provided 16,500 meals to local individuals in need.
Additionally, because United Way launched Aly’s Project, the organization also received a donation of 225 hogs from JBS Pork which were processed over the summer to help food pantries with the increased demand they were seeing because of the economic fallout from COVID-19.
Leadership at United Way has found this to be an extremely valuable project in the community as it utilizes individuals’ resources (livestock) to create a solution to a problem in the community (hunger).
United Way works to create a more caring community by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents and treasures to local organizations that work to empower individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
The local community’s largest economic sector is agriculture. Due to this, United Way Leadership is proud to announce that they are expanding Aly’s Project from an initiative that solely allows for youth in agriculture to donate livestock to food pantries and senior centers to allow any local farmer to utilize their resources of livestock and make a donation of meat to a local food pantry or senior center.
Though Aly’s Project will continue to promote youth donating livestock to local food pantries and senior centers, United Way will now have funding available to pay for the processing of livestock donated to a food pantry or senior center from any local farmer.
Monetary contributions to Aly’s Project can be made by sending donations to United Way at P.O. Box 81, Hannibal, MO 63401, with a special note that dollars are designated for Aly’s Project. Information on how to donate livestock through the program to a local food pantry or senior center is available by calling United Way at 573-221-2761.