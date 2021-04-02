HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is launching the Be a Hero: 40 Days for $40,000 to meet the goal and provide support to partner agencies providing local services through a year unlike any other.
Executive Director Denise Damron said local organizations giving back to the community receive money through United Way’s annual campaign, and the goal for the 2020-2021 Be a Hero Campaign was $425,000. Following a year that saw the establishment of the COVID-19 Response Fund, Aly’s Project and more than 60,000 meals, a drive-through barbecue fundraiser and efforts to support the community from every partner agency, a new campaign is focused on raising campaign’s $40,000 shortfall from Monday, April 5 through Saturday, May 15.
“We started out knowing it was going to be a tough, tough year. It’s an extraordinarily aggressive goal,” Gossett said. “We believe firmly it’s what the community needs.”
Damron said the pandemic created a campaign situation different from any she had seen before, and it was difficult to set capacities for raising money during the year. Partner agencies receive about $20,000 each month to provide critical resources in communities throughout United Way’s coverage area.
“What we did know, and with the leadership of our board and our Campaign Chair, Forrest, is that agencies in our community needed our dollars now more than ever before to ensure that their missions were able to be fulfilled — to make certain they the financial resources able to fulfill their mission,” Damron said.
A full list of all of the agencies who benefit from United Way is available by visiting www.unitedwaymta.org. Damron stressed more money is needed so United Way can continue to work support the work agencies are doing every day. And Gossett stressed the money raised is for the people each agency serves.
“This is all about improving the human condition, and agencies are stressed as they never would have imagined,” Gossett said, noting the pandemic’s challenges brought out the good in so many people offering to help one another. “The people of this community have stepped up, and we’re asking them to continue to step up.”
Damron and Gossett talked about ways to honor donors during the 40-day campaign, and they decided to have a special celebration involving the superhero cape. Damron said a board member suggested added Venmo to the fundraising effort, and she said the United Way’s social media outlets and their social media outlets.
Damron said board members will be reaching out to people who might not have donated before, and she stressed a small donation, a first-time donation, and increases to a previous amount all work toward reaching the fundraising goal.
Leadership givers recently contacted Damron and said they were going to double their pledge to $2,000, the Paris Rotary Club, doubled their pledge to $500 and an individual walked in and wrote a check for $100. Gossett said people who “believe in the cause made it happen.”
“If you haven’t been asked to give, and you’re reading this, consider this you’re ask,” Damron said. Join us. Give, please.”
Donation opportunities for the Be a Hero: 40 Days for $40,000 Campaign are available by visiting unitedwaymta.org, mailing P.O. Box 81 Hannibal, Mo 63401, giving online at unitedwaymta.org, via Venmo at @United-Way-MTA or by texting ‘UWMTA’ to 26989 for a prompt to give.