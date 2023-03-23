HANNIBAL — Each year, United Way raises funds in the community and invests those dollars in nonprofit organizations that are working to make the mission and vision of United Way come to life.
Through the Community Impact Application Process, leadership with the United Way determines which local organizations will receive the distinction as a United Way Community Impact Agency and receive funding from United Way.
Nonprofits providing human services in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties can apply to become a United Way Community Impact Agency. As a Community Impact Agency, organizations receive volunteer support, marketing support, specialized training and monthly funding from November through October. The funding organizations receive is all raised within the local community.
In order to be eligible to apply for the status of a Community Impact Agency, the work of organizations must align with United Way's areas of focus and priority areas.
United Way funds and implements projects and programs that correlate with four areas of focus.
- Education — United Way supports programming and services that help ensure students stay in school and are college or career ready at graduation. Additionally, United Way supports programs that provide education later in life to ensure individuals have the education needed to become self-sufficient and employable.
- Financial Stability — United Way supports job training, financial education and financial coaching programs. These programs can help individuals find balance or even just make ends meet among all the stress. United Way also supports programs that provide financial stability for families in times of uncertainty — programs that provide financial support so individuals can make it through uncertain times without losing their homes, jobs, and other resources.
- Healthy Lives — United Way is building healthier, more resilient communities by ensuring individuals have access to healthcare, quality food and other necessities. Another component of a healthy life is safety and security — United Way finds safety as a key component of living a healthy life.
- Equity — United Way strives to support programs that break down barriers that create societal gaps. United Way strives to create systems that are fair and inclusive. It is necessary to focus on race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, as well as other intersectional identities, to end the historical, social and systematic inequalities that exist in our service area.
United Way will work to fund and implement projects and programs that relate to the two identified priorities of Supporting Critical Services and Providing Opportunities for Upward Mobility.
- Supporting Critical Services — Individuals must have access to food, water, shelter, security, health and safety. United Way prioritizes providing critical services to ensure the basic needs of individuals are met.
- Providing Opportunities for Upward Mobility — United Way wants all individuals to become self-sufficient. United Way prioritizes opportunities to promote upward mobility. United Way wants to ensure individuals have opportunities to gain the knowledge and skills they need to be independent through educational programs, mentoring, skill development and connections to opportunities. United Way wants individuals to have access to the resources they need to receive support and gain the confidence and skillset to become accountable for themselves and independent.
Leadership with local non-profit organizations are encouraged to learn about United Way and this process by attending the Community Impact Process Overview Meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 3. This meeting will be held in person at the United Way Office in Hannibal but will also be accessible via Zoom.
More information on the Community Impact Process, the application, and this meeting can be found at https://unitedwaymta.org/community-impact. Non-Profit organizations have between now and Friday, April 28 to complete their applications.
