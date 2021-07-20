HANNIBAL — The United Way of Mark Twain Area has concluded the Community Impact Process at the organization for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Each year, area non-profit organizations that provide human services are invited to become a Community Impact Agency with United Way. A distinction as a Community Impact Agency results in funds from the United Way’s annual campaign coming to that organization.
This year, Andrea Campbell, who serves on the United Way Board of Directors as the Vice President of Community Impact, chaired the Community Impact process.
Organizations completed their applications and submitted financial information for the Community Impact Committee to review. The Community Impact Committee consists of United Way Board Members and members of the community.
Committee members had the opportunity to visit agencies, tour their facilities, and see how clients access their services. In addition, community members met with leadership from the agencies applying to become a Community Impact Agency. This allowed committee members to gain a better understanding of the organizations, their missions, and how United Way dollars make an impact in those organizations.
The committee read through organization audits, looked at the financial health of organizations, discussed the correlation of the organization’s work to United Way’s areas of priority, focus areas and more.
“There are a lot of complex issues in our community and our agencies are doing a wonderful job at trying hard to address those issues,” Campbell said.
The number of dollars organizations request always outnumbers the amount of dollars United Way has to invest in local organizations. Therefore, the work of the committee is vital to thoroughly evaluate the organizations requesting funds.
“The most rewarding part is not giving the money, it is learning about the agencies and the people they are serving,” Campbell said. “The way the agencies work together is very inspirational.”
Organizations that will benefit from the 2021-22 United Way Campaign include:
- AVENUES
- CHART Teen Task Force
- Douglass Community Services
- FACT
- Hannibal Free Clinic
- Hannibal Parents as Teachers
- Harvest Outreach – Loaves & Fishes
- Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success
- Legal Services of Eastern Missouri
- Learning Opportunities/Quality Works
- Monroe City Food Pantry
- Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center & Palmyra Nutrition Center
- Monroe City Student Success Center
- NECAC
- Salvation Army of Hannibal
- Paris Senior Citizens Community Center
- Shelby County Senior Citizens
- The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal
Each month nearly $20,000 will go from United Way to these organizations between November of 2021 and October of 2022.
In addition to monthly support to those organizations, Birthday Blessings and Douglass Community Services were selected to receive Venture Grants to support new programs at their organizations.
“I am so thankful we have the agencies and our United Way donors so we can continue to support these agencies,” Campbell said.
United Way Board Chair Forrest Gossett shared he was impressed with the dedication of Campbell and the entire Community Impact Committee.
“This process was much more robust than it has been in previous years,” Gossett said.
“This is to ensure donor dollars are maximized. Leadership with United Way goes above and beyond to ensure we are wise stewards of dollars invested in the community through the United Way campaign.”
Serving on the committee this year were board members Gossett of Paris, Mo., with Spirit AeroSystems; Justin Gibson of Hannibal with Benson Financial; Talley Kendrick of Paris, Mo., Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney; Jill Janes of Hannibal with the Missouri Department of Education; Kevin Arthaud of Rural Hannibal with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System; Ed Foxall retired media professional of Hannibal; Scott Boehmer of Hannibal with Watlow; and Richard Tumbleson of Hannibal with General Mills. Community volunteers serving on the committee included Aron Lee with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Brooke Kelly with Hannibal Public Schools, Brian Scott with The Kronke Group and Stephan Franke, a city councilman of Hannibal.
Organizations selected to receive dollars from the United Way’s 2021-22 Campaign were informed of that decision this week.
Leadership with the United Way is now gearing up to kick-off the 2021-22 United Way Campaign. The United Way Campaign will officially kick-off on Friday, Aug. 20 with a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament at Sawyer’s Creek.
More information is available by visiting the United Way website at unitedwaymta.org to learn more about that upcoming event.