HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area looked back on a year filled with hope, setting up an emergency COVID-19 Response Fund to meet local needs and receiving donations for the 2020-2021 Be a Hero Campaign during a year unlike any other.
Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, kicked off the virtual look back at noon Wednesday on YouTube. The video showed how the United Way and partner agencies made a difference throughout the year — made possible through the generosity of individuals, businesses and foundations. Forrest Gossett, 2020-2021 campaign chairman, said donations to fund partner agencies' efforts are critical to combat homelessness, child and spousal abuse, hunger and other issues which have become more prevalent during the pandemic.
The campaign focus shifted when the pandemic came at the early part of the year, with United Way starting a COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund received almost $200,000, which was distributed for projects including senior response bags filled with necessities, Local Celebrity Reads for children after school was closed and a pork distribution program which provided thousands of meals for hungry Missourians. Damron announced awards reflecting the dedication and generosity of several individuals and groups who made the year's efforts a success.
"The biggest thing is United Way is certainly a community organization. We do what we do because the community works together," Damron said. "We definitely have momentum going forth, and the work United Way has been able to accomplish in the past year is truly amazing."
As she was putting together the video, Damron said she it was fun to remember all the different programs and services which helped people throughout the year.
Hero of the Year
Damron said the pork distribution project was born from local farmer Joe Kendrick's determination to use pigs to feed hungry Missourians instead of euthanizing the animals which were underweight or failed to meet specifications to go to market. He worked with JBS Pork, Central Missouri Meat and Sausage and the United Way, who received the funds from Continental Cement to process the pork.
The 100 hogs provided enough meat for 60,000 meals, and other farmers followed Kendrick's lead. Kendrick received the Hero of the Year Award for his efforts to feed thousands in the area, as well as inspiring others to do the same during a time of increased need.
Agency of the Year
Douglass Community Services was recognized as the Agency of the Year, for their efforts, including giving out 48% more food at the agency's Food Pantry for commodity distribution and emergency needs, providing youth Summer Lunches and Super Suppers available after school for every student in Hannibal.
Recognition for Feeding Efforts
The Monroe City Food Pantry was recognized for its efforts throughout the pandemic to provide food to area residents. Clare Zanger, with Trust GDC Financial, reached out to United Way for assistance, and the pantry received boxes of fresh produce through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program. The fresh produce is given out weekly.
Lifetime Dedication Award
Teresa Niemeyer joined the United Way of the Mark Twain Area in 1996 as the administrative assistant. She has worked since that time to make sure all the behind-the-scenes functions operate smoothly. Niemeyer retired in May 2020, and Damron thanked her for her years of service.
Business of the Year
The Hannibal Board of Public Works received the Business of the Year Award for support of United Way through a workplace campaign where officials $7,000 in donations were pledged. Also, HBPW personnel volunteered their time to perform demolition work to prepare for the new Salvation Army Family Services location.
Gossett and Damron stressed how important each donation is as the United Way and its local partners continue to meet needs moving forward. They thanked all the community members, businesses and organizations who have given so far. They said the drive-through barbecue fundraiser, Giving Tuesday event and Workplace Campaign donations all resulted in a positive impact for the United Way and its local partners.
"As we aim to complete this campaign, I am absolutely amazed at the compassion of United Way supporters," Gossett said. "You are supporting our community with actions and your dollars. I am honored to serve as chair of the Be A Hero Campaign. You are all heroes. Thank you for the privilege of serving you."
The Be a Hero Campaign is in need of about $89,000 in pledges or cash gifts to meet its goal, and Damron said she continues to reach out to businesses to add to the Workplace Campaign donation program.
Donation opportunities are available by texting UWMTA to 26989, visiting unitedwaymta.org or mailing P.O. Box 230, Hannibal, Mo. 63401.
The virtual video showing the successes of 2020 can be viewed at https://youtu.be/GH1o7NOCnMs.