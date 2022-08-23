HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is providing a new avenue in the community for women to make a difference together by launching a Women United group.
United Way Executive Director Denise Damron explained how the new group will help "build more United Way experiences" by giving women in the community a new opportunity to engage in the agency's mission hands-on.
She said past feedback has shown that some people aren't immediately aware of the positive difference United Way makes locally until they witness the results "up-close and personal."
Throughout the nation, Women United chapters provide opportunities for energetic, passionate and philanthropic women to invest in and advocate for opportunities to improve communities with the goal to create a legacy of positive change.
"Women United is something that has been going strong in markets throughout the United States," Damron said, noting how forming a new community chapter reflected a positive step toward making a difference.
"Ultimately, it's not really about United Way at all," she said. "It's about our mission, which is increasing the capacity for people to care for one another — creating a more caring community. So that's Women United will be all about — providing individuals with an opportunity to make our mission come to life."
Women United of the Mark Twain Area joins a network of more than 70,000 Women United members from various United Way organizations who are working together to create lasting change to improve communities.
Damron stressed the local chapter will empower even more community members to fulfill the mission of the United Way giving more people the chance to see engage in those efforts look like every day.
With the formation of the local Women United Chapter, Damron noted how more people will be able to see human issues that are affecting community members each day, and empower the women in the group, "taking action to assist individuals who are in tough situations, so they are able to have a solution" on the path to self-sufficiency.
Women United will officially be launched during a gathering from 5-7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council at 105 S. Main St. Women from the United Way of the Mark Twain Area are invited to come and learn more about the group.
Women United is an affinity group of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area. The group will conduct various activities throughout the year, including focused conversations on local issues, lunch and learns with area nonprofit organizations, service opportunities with like minded women, and more.
Women United’s kick-off on Sept. 15 will be followed by activities during October, November and December, so women in the community can get a feel for what the group is all about.
Damron said January will mark the official point when women can decide if they want to become members of Women United. Membership dues and proceeds from potential fundraisers would all go toward mission-based work in the community "to make good things happen".
"That's our goal, to really utilize this as a platform for women who make good things happen together — really to harness the caring power of women who make positive things happen in the community," she said.
