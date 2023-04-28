United Way launches Step Up to Help Others Forward campaign

Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County NECAC Coordinator, sits at her desk visiting with Britney Douglas, NECAC Client.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A pair of $20 shoes paired with a lot of motivation was what Britney Douglas needed to get her life in order.

Douglas was born into a family of addicts who frequently were in and out of jail. She was a victim of sexual assault as a toddler, her family unit was very unstable and she was bounced in and out of foster care.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.