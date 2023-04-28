United Way launches Step Up to Help Others Forward campaign

HANNIBAL — A pair of $20 shoes paired with a lot of motivation was what Britney Douglas needed to get her life in order.
Douglas was born into a family of addicts who frequently were in and out of jail. She was a victim of sexual assault as a toddler, her family unit was very unstable and she was bounced in and out of foster care.
“I didn’t know how to be a kid,” Douglas said.
Those situations resulted in her living on the streets by herself in her teen years, and at other points throughout her life. When she was 16 years old, Douglas got together with a 21-year-old man and eventually ended up addicted to methamphetamine. Drugs controlled her life for eight years. Eventually, she got arrested.
“The best thing that ever happened to me was getting arrested and having to sit for 15 days in the Marion County Jail by myself because I picked up the Bible,” she said.
Douglas explained she then started to get her life together. She worked hard, stayed sober and was offered a full-time job at Love’s Truck Stop in New London.
Slip-resistant, black tennis shoes were required for Douglas to begin her new job. Those shoes would only cost around $20 at Walmart, but Douglas had been unemployed and homeless.
She couldn’t afford them.
Those shoes were a barrier from any hope of a better future. Douglas and her boyfriend, a long-time friend, reached out to Ralls County NECAC Coordinator Stephanie Dunker at Ralls County NECAC for help.
“They came to me, and they were really down on their luck,” Dunker said. The first day they came to her office she recalls welcoming them in and telling them that she would be with them to help them reach their goals.
“I saw how hard they were working to change their situation and I knew we could help them,” said Dunker. “Britney was so appreciative, but I just kept telling her you are the one doing the work.”
With dollars from United Way, Dunker purchased Douglas her needed shoes. Those shoes allowed Douglas to get her job and get a paycheck. The paycheck helped Douglas move into her own home, pay her car payment, her utilities and more truly becoming self-sufficient. This $20 pair of shoes, purchased with United Way dollars, changed Douglas’s life. She went from being homeless to gainfully employed and self-sufficient.
Around $20,000 is needed for United Way of the Mark Twain Area to achieve the 2022- 2023 Campaign Goal. Dollars from United Way are invested in local non-profit organizations like NECAC so stories like Douglas’s can come to life. Each day, United Way dollars touch hundreds of lives in the community.
Dollars from United Way might be used by local non-profits to purchase items for people, or they may assist providing food to someone in need. Dollars are used to help provide safety and more. Ultimately, all dollars donated to United Way of the Mark Twain Area help local individuals.
United Way is on a quest to raise $20,000 in the next two weeks through the Step Up to Help Others Step Forward campaign. The organization is calling on local individuals and businesses to step up and financially support the campaign so individuals like Douglas can then be equipped with what they need to be successful and step forward in life.
To give, individuals can send payment to PO Box 81, Hannibal, Mo 63401, give online at http://unitedwaymta.org, or text ‘STEPUP’ to 26989 for a prompt to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.