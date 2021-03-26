HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area hosted its first strategic board planning meeting in two years due to pandemic, hearing from partner agencies and making sure services and resources are lining up with community needs.
Denise Damron, executive director of United Way of the Mark Twain Area, said the meeting focused on the future direction for United Way based on its two-year strategic plan. United Way’s goal is to support people on their way to becoming self-sufficient, and board members and representatives from partner agencies discussed strategies to remove barriers in the way of helping people reach that point.
“The biggest thing is United Way wants to support the efforts of organizations in our community that are providing upward mobility,” Damron said. “And what we mean by that is providing individuals with opportunities to become self-sufficient. Our community is only going to get better when we have more individuals taking accountability for themselves — their choices, their decisions, what they’re going to do with their life — and are able to get a handle on that and prosper ultimately.”
Before people can become self-sufficient, Damron stressed key needs like food insecurity can be addressed by not just giving someone a sandwich, but providing them with resources on the path to being able to make their own meals.
Board President Forrest Gossett said Wendy Harrington, CEO/President of Hannibal Regional Foundation, talked about the Community Health Needs Assessment, which provided a road map toward addressing some of the most crucial needs in the community and making sure services and resources are aligned with those needs.
Gossett said several new board members joined the discussion, looking for gaps in funding and discussing plans for the future. Representatives from partner agencies like AVENUES, Hannibal Public Schools Parents as Teachers and Families and Communities Together provided valuable insight into the services they provide every day, Gossett said.
“That was an eye-opener, because you’ve got their perspective on ‘here’s the challenges that we face’,” Gossett said. “Ultimately, United Way is about helping the agencies solve issues that face the human condition in our community.”
Gossett and Damron agreed the meeting was a successful and proactive approach to supporting the community.
“I’m excited as the executive director of the organization for upcoming projects and our upcoming focus as we continue forward,” Damron said. “I anticipate a lot of good will come for our community out of the work we’re able to do at United Way.”