HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area is joining with H&R Block again this year to bring the My Free Taxes program to area residents so they can file simple tax returns online for free.
The United Way and H&R Block have partnered nationally to provide the online service since 2009. So far, the partnership has saved 1.7 million people more than $250 million in filing fees, bringing $1.7 billion back to local communities. Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, said the online service removes the financial barrier for people who otherwise might not file their taxes.
"Sometimes, individuals that would receive a refund don't file because they don't want to pay a tax preparer," Damron said. "That is what's great about the myfreetaxes.com, is individuals can do this themselves."
In Monroe City, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offered for free tax preparation at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center. Administrative Assistant Doris Mehrer said training began Monday in conjunction with officials from the University of Missouri. Dates for the program will be scheduled soon.
Damron said people with a simple return can use the My Free Taxes program to file their taxes online by visiting the website. An online help desk is set up to answer questions along the way.
"A lot of people of course have a lot of computer skills these days, and this is a turn-by-turn, easy to do software that allows people to take charge, file their own taxes so they can get that refund — which ultimately puts dollars back into our community, of course, and that's never a bad thing," Damron said. "We're excited to have this an opportunity for certain."