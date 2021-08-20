HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area announced the theme of “Community” and a goal of $400,000 for the agency’s 2021-22 annual campaign during a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament kickoff event at Sawyer’s Creek.
Campaign Chair Kevin Arthaud talked about the positive attributes evident throughout the community during the previous “Be a Hero” campaign. He wanted to showcase neighbors helping neighbors for the 2021-22 campaign, and the Community Campaign reflects the teamwork evident since the pandemic began.
“At times, individuals don’t understand that United Way truly is a community organization. Dollars are raised in our community and donated to United Way by local individuals, businesses and organizations. These dollars are then invested right back into our community through organizations that are doing extremely important work,” Arthaud said.
He stressed how 98.5 percent of the money donated stays right in the community, and 1.5 percent of donations go to United Way. That portion of funding also provides opportunities to make a difference locally. For example, the money made it possible to provide 40,000 meals in the community last year.
Birthday Blessings and Douglass Community Services each received Loren G. Fohrman Venture grants. Vickie Witthaus accepted the $5,000 grant, which she said would be used to purchase a van to bring birthday gifts to 750 children in foster care throughout the region. Witthaus expressed how important the van will be bringing happiness to the children they visit — she said many children haven’t received a birthday gift before they drive up.
“It’s going to carry items that say you’re special and we love you,” Witthaus said.
Douglass Community Services received an $11,000 grant for a new After-School Workforce Development Program, a partnership beginning this year with Hannibal Public Schools. Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass, said the program will support working families, meeting a need where children would otherwise be left at home due to a lack of access to child care.
“We have been working diligently with the school district and other partners to establish an affordable after-school program within the Hannibal Public School District, and we’ll begin the program in September,” Cooper said.
The funds will be used to establish the program, with the first pilot program set to begin at A.D. Stowell Elementary School, with student enrichment activities, health components, and parent education and enrichment programs.
Local organizations selected to benefit from this year’s campaign were: AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach Ministries: Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Mo., Shelby County Senior Citizens Center, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal.
Arthaud encouraged people to reach out so they can make a difference in the community through donations to the 2021-22 United Way Campaign.
“I think there are a lot of folks out there that want to get involved, and they don’t know how,” Arthaud said. “If they’re having trouble reach out to the United Way. The United Way is uniquely positioned because we work with a lot of different agencies and we work with a lot of different people. If we’re not the right place for you to be donating your time or money, we can help get you to that person. I think it’s a good way for folks who want to get involved in something bigger, they can get involved.”
The opportunity to donate to the campaign is available by visiting https://unitedwaymta.org by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, Mo. 63401, or by texting UWMTA to 26989.