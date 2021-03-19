HANNIBAL — Throughout the past year, many individuals in the local community have made large sacrifices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
For several years, United Way has hosted the United Way Evening of Philanthropy honoring individuals who exemplify the values of United Way in their own lives. Normally, a formal dinner honoring these individuals is hosted at the Star Theater in downtown Hannibal and videos showcasing the great work of the individuals are premiered at the event.
In lieu of this event, United Way is hosting the United Way Evening Honoring Heroes at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, on WGEM to honor the groups of individuals who stepped up to respond to the pandemic. The 30-minute feature presentation showcases the sacrifices made by individuals in healthcare, education, the food supply chain and social service agencies as they responded to the pandemic.
Individuals are encouraged to tune into the presentation on WGEM at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. The presentation will also be able to be viewed on the United Way of the Mark Twain Area’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.