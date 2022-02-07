United Way encourages working for nonprofit organizations

HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area financially supports 20 area nonprofit organizations in Northeast Missouri, and many of those organizations need employees to help make their missions come to life.
United Way is on a quest to help these organizations fill vacant positions so their work can continue.
“These organizations need people talent. They are feeding the souls of many in our community — some are doing that by literally providing essential food, but others are imparting knowledge on young people, being a safe haven for people in times of trouble, providing relief for families falling on hard times, helping individuals with disabilities, and so much more,” said Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way. “The work of these organizations is beyond rewarding and heartwarming.”
Positions are open at various nonprofit organizations United Way supports locally, including full-time and part-time positions throughout the five-county area of United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
Following is a list of the various organizations that have job openings with either a link to their website with job postings available or a phone number and what positions the organizations have open.
- AVENUES — https://avenueshelp.org/employment/
- The Child Advocacy Center — https://www.cacnemo.org/employment/
- Douglass Community Services — https://www.douglassonline.org/employment/ Harvest Outreach – The ministry is in search of a Loaves and Fishes Coordinator. Call 573-227-8833 if interested.
- Legal Services — https://lsem.org/about/employment/
- Learning Opportunities/Quality Works — http://www.loqw.com/careers.html
- Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center — https://www.monroecitynutritioncenter.com/job opportunities
- Monroe City Student Success Center —https://www.monroe.k12.mo.us/page/employment-opportunities
- NECAC — http://necac.org/jobs/job-openings
- Salvation Army — https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/usc/employment/
- Shelby County Senior Center — Staff is searching for a part-time cook and in-home aid. Call 573-588-7669 if interested.
- YMCA of Hannibal — Stop by the front desk or call 573-221-0586 about open positions. There are openings in housekeeping, pre-school and personal training.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
Each year, United Way raises dollars in the community and invests those dollars in organizations that are making the mission and vision of the organization come to life. Benefiting from the campaign this year are AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach: Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal.
More information regarding the work of United Way is available by reaching out to United Way at 573-221-2761 or director@unitedwaymta.org.
