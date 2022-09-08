HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is providing community members with the opportunity to give back and Inspire the Future through the Day of Caring on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
In the past, United Way has hosted an annual Day of Caring where individuals complete various service projects in the community for local non-profit organizations.
New this year will be the opportunity for community members to give of their time and read a book written specifically for the United Way Day of Caring to children at all elementary schools in Hannibal.
The book “Will You Help Me?” was written by leadership at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area. The book highlights the complex issues individuals in our community face and how overwhelming it can feel to children to see individuals facing these various challenges in the community. Children can learn how they can provide solutions and help others in need in the community through simple tasks.
Civic organizations in Hannibal including the Rotary Club, Early Bird Kiwanis Club, Evening Kiwanis Club and Lions Club have provided funding so each child in local elementary schools will receive a copy of the book that they can take home on the Day of Caring.
The message of giving back can then be shared within local homes in a hope to grow the mission of United Way in the community.
For this project to be successful, classrooms are in need of volunteers to read the book. Individuals who are interested in reading the book in classrooms in Hannibal can visit http://unitedwaymta.org/events to find out more information and sign-up.
In addition to the book reading Day of Caring project, volunteers are also needed to complete hands-on service projects at various United Way agencies.
Volunteers with the Hannibal Board of Public Works and Northeast Power will be doing work at Harvest Outreach on their men’s home and office complex including work to fix a roof leak, prepare for exterior painting, hang and mud drywall and hang doors. Hannibal Board of Public Works tree crew will also perform some tree removal and cleanup at AVENUES.
The YMCA, Salvation Army, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and LOQW also have volunteer opportunities. Information about these opportunities can be found at http://unitedwaymta.org/events
These service projects are part of United Way’s efforts to support organizations that have the distinction as United Way Community Impact Agencies. Each year, United Way hosts an annual campaign that financially supports local non-profit organizations. This year the following organizations will benefit from the 2022-23 Inspire the Future Campaign: AVENUES, Birthday Blessings, CHART Teen Task Force, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services, Families And Communities Together, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, NECAC, Paris Senior Center, The Salvation Army of Hannibal, The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri and the YMCA of Hannibal.
All of these organizations are working to make the mission and vision of United Way come to life within the area served by United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
