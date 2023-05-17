HANNIBAL — United Way recently hosted its annual meeting yesterday celebrating and reviewing the success of the past year. The following were honored at the meeting for their exceptional contributions to United Way!
Lou Lemen — Lifetime Dedication Award
Lou Lemen and the success of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area are synonymous. Lemen served as the Executive Director of the organization for 22 years, retiring in 2014. Though that was nearly 10 years ago, individuals still connect United Way of the Mark Twain Area to Lemen.
During her time at the organization, her passion and leadership was instrumental in raising more than $10 million to invest back into local nonprofit organizations.
Lemen built a solid foundation for today's organization. She built incredible relationships and partnerships that are still valuable for the organization today. She oversaw special initiatives and programs that made an incredible difference in our local community. Lemen is the definition of what it means to Live United.
Business of the Year — Northeast Power
Generosity is built into the company culture at Northeast Power. Their organization's Workplace Campaign has provided the largest source of revenue to the United Way Campaign for several years. This year, 61 employees gave to the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, providing a collective donation of over $52,500. That is an average gift of over $850 per person.
Additionally, employees at Northeast Power give of their time through United Way. Doug Aeilts, the organization's CEO, serves on the Board of Directors. Molly Faudere, employee at the organization, serves on the Community Impact Committee. Every year through the annual Day of Caring, employees make a large impact at local nonprofit organizations.
This year, employees at Northeast Power teamed up with employees from the Hannibal Board of Public Works and made large improvements at Harvest Outreach's men's house. Northeast Power also hosted United Way's Non-Profit Leadership Seminar that was held in conjunction with the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri. Each year, Northeast Power goes above and beyond to ensure United Way is successful.
Agency of the Year — Coyote Hill
Coyote Hill is relatively new to Northeast Missouri, but their organization has made a very large impact in the community in the year-and-a-half the organization has been here.
The number of kids in foster care is growing in the community and there is a shortage of foster homes. Coyote Hill is here to help with that problem. Coyote Hill trains, licenses and supports foster families with the goal of creating high quality foster homes where children can have a safe place to be a child.
Since coming to the community, Coyote Hill personnel have trained and licensed 14 foster families and are in the process of licensing four more. When foster families licensed through Coyote Hill receive a child placement, that is when their work begins. Coyote Hill wraps support around the family to ensure they can successfully foster the child placed in their homes.
The organization has now hosted two "Hope for the Journey" conferences which introduces the concept of Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI).
The organization's area coordinator, Brittany McCaskey, also is a trained TBRI practitioner and is currently training foster parents in TBRI. Their organization's leaders have hit the ground running to make the mission and vision of United Way come to life in the community.
Inspiring the Future Award — Susan Johnson
Susan Johnson and this year's campaign theme, Inspire the Future, go hand in hand. Susan and the Hannibal Public School District have been relied upon partners of United Way for many years. This past year, the partnership between United Way and the school district became greater through several new, special initiatives that Susan did not hesitate to implement in her district.
At the end of the 2022 school year, the inaugural Pirate Pride Day of Caring was held. High school seniors were paired with a local nonprofit organization and completed a service project at that organization sporting their Live United t-shirt.
In the fall of 2022, volunteers with United Way entered every elementary classroom and read the book, "Will You Help Me?" — striving to build a culture of caring among local youth.
Additionally, Susan always advocates that staff consider giving financially to the United Way Campaign. Susan lives united and helps the agency's mission thrive in the Hannibal Public School District.
New board members join United Way
Jessica Chase is from Paris, Mo. She works as the Public Administrator for Monroe County. She and her husband are foster parents, having fostered many youth in the community. She is also a resource worker and STARS and Spaulding Trainer training other individuals to become foster parents. Chase is active in the Santa Fe Christian Church and serves as their current board chair. She is involved in a wide array of additional local nonprofits that focus on helping people in the community.
Melissa Hays is the mayor of Monroe City, Mo. She also works as the director of the Monroe City Public Library. Hays is very involved in her community and passionate about helping people. She is the president of the Monroe City Community Task Force and is involved in the Chamber of Commerce. Professionally, Hays has managed the Monroe City Senior Housing and has worked as a Juvenile Officer.
Amanda Hanlon lives in Shelbina, Mo. She is an account executive for Elara Caring Home Health. Hanion is passionate about senior issues. She is an active member of the Shelbina United Methodist Church. She has a background in social services and worked previously at Samaritan Hospital as a social worker.
Angela Peters joined the United Way board in March to fill an unexpired, one-year term. She is the managing broker at Century 21 Broughton Team. At the end of the 2021-22 school year, Peters retired as the Special Education Director at the Monroe City School District. Currently, she is involved in Holy Family Church, PEO and serves on the board of directors of Learning Opportunities/Quality Works. Peters is excited to help advance the mission of United Way in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.