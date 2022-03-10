PALMYRA, Mo. — United Way is excited to host the 2022 Evening of Philanthropy to honor individuals who have dedicated their time talents, and treasures to make the community better.
The public is invited to attend the 2022 Evening of Philanthropy on Friday, April 22, at Beau & Company, 7109 County Road 402, Palmyra, Mo. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 7:15 p.m. The program will follow.
Videos produced by Communication students at Hannibal-LaGrange University premiere at the event to showcase the great work of the honorees.
Philanthropic Individual
Brad Kurz
Brad Kurz has served on many local non-profit boards and has dedicated much of his time coaching local athletes. He has found a passion for creating better futures for individuals and families through Habitat for Humanity. Kurz believes in three core principles: Adopt an attitude of service; Be patient, but persistent; and make good decisions.
The award is sponsored by Hannibal Regional.
Life-long Philanthropist
Vickie Witthaus
Vickie Witthaus has dedicated much of her life to serving others and supporting them in times of hardship. Witthaus volunteered for 14 years through hospice, seeing individuals through their last days. She spearheaded a project to provide childcare to children so parents could attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and now dedicates her time to Birthday Blessings helping provide birthday gifts to children in foster care.
The award is sponsored by Commerce Bank.
Philanthropic Couple
Raymond and Janet Taylor
Raymond and Janet Taylor can be found most days volunteering at Hannibal Regional. Between the two of them, they volunteered over 2,200 hours last year at the healthcare organization. They could also be found volunteering at other organizations in the community. They have dedicated their lives to serving the community.
The award is sponsored by Ragar Realty.
Philanthropic Youth
Madi Weatherford
After losing her dog at the age of five, Madi hosted a fundraiser for the NEMO Humane Society. Since then, she has adopted an attitude of service to do good in the local community. Each year she makes and delivers Christmas Cards to local nursing homes, helps raise money for causes close to her heart and more.
The award is sponsored by Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative.
Tickets are available now, with individual tickets priced at $50 and tickets for a table of eight priced at $400. Individual tickets are available by visiting https://bit.ly/36dVKJe. Table tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3vX7E4Y.
The event is sponsored by WGEM, Chariton Valley and Benson Financial Group.
More information is available by visiting the United Way of the Mark Twain Area website at https://unitedwaymta.org/ or calling 573-221-2761.
