PALMYRA, Mo. — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works in the community to empower individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.

On Friday, April 21, three individuals and one couple in the community who live out the mission and vision of the United Way within their own lives will be honored at the United Way’s 2023 Evening of Philanthropy sponsored by Hannibal Regional Healthcare System and Benson Financial. The event will be held at the Olive Branch Event Venue, 121 E. Olive St. in Palmyra.

