HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is partnering with area restaurants throughout the fall to raise funds for their mission.
From the first Wednesday in September until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, a different restaurant will be featured as the DINE UNITED location of the week.
Leadership with United Way encourages individuals to go dine at these area restaurants on a specific day. Each participating restaurant will then make a donation to the United Way Campaign. The DINE UNITED schedule for fall 2022 is:
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Java Jive in Hannibal
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center
Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Fiddlestiks in Hannibal
Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Primo's in Canton
Wednesday, Oct. 5 — Finn's Food & Spirits in Hannibal
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal
Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Rebel Pig in Palmyra
Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Breadeaux Pizza in Palmyra
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — Ole Wolfhound Pub in Hannibal
Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Tropical Smoothie in Hannibal
Thursday, Nov. 17 — Fireside Sports Bar & Grill at Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange
Wednesday, Nov. 23 — McDonald's in Hannibal
Proceeds raised through DINE UNITED will benefit the 2022-23 Inspire The Future Campaign that will benefit 19 area non-profit organizations, including AVENUES, Birthday Blessings, CHART Teen Task Force, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services, Families and Communities Together, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, NECAC, Paris Senior Center, The Salvation Army of Hannibal, The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri and the YMCA of Hannibal.
All of those organizations are working to make the mission and vision of United Way come to life within the area served by United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
