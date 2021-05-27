HANNIBAL — The United Marion County Democrat Club met Monday, May 24, at Riverside Restaurant.
Twenty-seven people attended. Rachel Dorman, of Hannibal, and Regina Miskell, of Monroe City, Mo., joined the organization.
Officers were elected during the meeting. They are: Gay Phillips, president; Vicki Stuller, vice president; Charles Graves, treasurer; and Janice Schnitzler, secretary.
Changes to the Constitution and By Laws were presented and passed unanimously.
The club will have a float in the Flag Day parade Saturday, June 12, in Palmyra.
Everyone is welcome to attend the next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Riverside Restaurant, 111 Bird St. in Hannibal.