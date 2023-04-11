HANNIBAL — A one-of-a-kind wooden archway now graces a master garden between 217 and 223 Broadway, showcasing the creative teamwork of two Hannibal natives and their friends.

Gabe Meyer and Brian Doss returned to their hometown with friends and fellow artists Jared Zillig and Mariah DeYong this week to craft what has been dubbed "Portal Number 8." Meyer and his friends have created several temporary archways in an ongoing series they call portals — but "Portal Number 8" is the second permanent work of art in the series.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.