HANNIBAL — A one-of-a-kind wooden archway now graces a master garden between 217 and 223 Broadway, showcasing the creative teamwork of two Hannibal natives and their friends.
Gabe Meyer and Brian Doss returned to their hometown with friends and fellow artists Jared Zillig and Mariah DeYong this week to craft what has been dubbed "Portal Number 8." Meyer and his friends have created several temporary archways in an ongoing series they call portals — but "Portal Number 8" is the second permanent work of art in the series.
Meyer explained he has worked on several iterations in the years-long series of portals with Doss and Zillig. DeYong is the newest member of the team, and she assists with woodworking and documenting the creative process. While many of the previous works were temporary installation art pieces, the other permanent portal is part of the Sculpture Walk created during the Tie & Timber Festival in Springfield, Mo.
Hannibal Tree Board member and City Council member Stephan Franke first approached Meyer during a Hannibal Arts Council event in 2020 with the idea of adding an archway to the garden. The master garden conceived by Hannibal Tree Board Kristy Trevathan has been "three years in the making," Meyer said. On Tuesday, the archway took shape among natural pollinator plants such as witch hazel, lead plants and Black Chokeberries.
"We wanted it to be inviting, but also live harmoniously with the garden that it occupies. It already just feels like it has been here a long time now," Meyer said, stressing the team's goal to avoid disrupting the garden's natural beauty. "I feel like there's no doubt that pieces like this in unsuspecting places really bring people in and help serve as a conduit for a more unique experience in a specific place and moment in time."
Meyer built several archways previously for festivals such as the Roots and Blues Festival and the True/False Film Festival in Columbia, Mo. Each sculpture is fashioned from wooden pallet spacers known as "stickers". Meyer became good friends with Brad Eifert, owner of Boone County Lumber. He now has a large supply of the unique pieces of wood to create artwork with his friends.
The uniform wooden stickers each feature a band cut groove, providing a special look compared to a traditional 2x4 piece of lumber. On Tuesday, DeYong, Doss, Meyer and Zillig were hard at work passing stickers to each other and screwing the pieces together to create a portal unlike any other.
Each archway is completely "site specific." No two creations turn out alike as the creative juices begin to flow from the initial foundation.
"Then, it's like taking it for a walk. We're sketching with wood out here," Meyer said. "They're all super unique. There's no way I could every build one the same way twice — nor would I really want to."
As they continued to work Tuesday morning, the group of friends were excited to see what the finished portal would look like. Meyer is enthusiastic about the effect the artwork will have on the community.
"People have proposed under these arches. You see countless buddy meet-ups, photo ops," he said. "That's a really key function of public art, I think — being able to bring people together."
Zillig was excited to contribute to the artistic addition to Hannibal's downtown.
"It's a real pleasure. I have known Gabe for lots of years," he said, mentioning how Meyer has been inviting him to visit Hannibal for about six years. "It's my first time taking the trip, seeing Hannibal. This is my fourth build with Gabe of one of these."
Zillig stressed how special it was that this archway was the second permanent structure of its kind they had created.
Meyer is excited to see what type of creative inspiration "Portal Number 8" will generate in the future. He pointed out what can be possible with a "mundane material."
"It's about time we built one of these in Hannibal," he said. "Three years in the making, but hopefully this is just the first of many."
