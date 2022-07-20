HANNIBAL — A failed section of the stormwater drainage system on Union Street in Hannibal will soon be repaired. On Tuesday night the Hannibal City Council accepted a bid for the replacement of 175 feet of stone archway that failed over a year ago beneath the South Side traffic artery.

The city and Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) reportedly received two bids for the repair project. The low bid of $705,634 was submitted by T & B Trucking and Excavating. The engineer’s estimate for the work is $750,000, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.

