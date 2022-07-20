HANNIBAL — A failed section of the stormwater drainage system on Union Street in Hannibal will soon be repaired. On Tuesday night the Hannibal City Council accepted a bid for the replacement of 175 feet of stone archway that failed over a year ago beneath the South Side traffic artery.
The city and Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) reportedly received two bids for the repair project. The low bid of $705,634 was submitted by T & B Trucking and Excavating. The engineer’s estimate for the work is $750,000, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
The city and HBPW were earlier this year awarded $616,350 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the construction portion of the project.
“The city will need to utilize the new infrastructure sales tax money to cover the difference,” Dorian said. “In addition, the city will have to pay for the replacement of the road, curbs and sidewalks which the street department will do.”
In other business, the date of a Down by the River event, when street closures will occur, was amended to Aug. 5.
Sara Anton-North addressed the council regarding Community Improvement Districts.
First reading was given a payroll amendment relative to a correction to the finance director/police management assistant’s salary, the addition of certain fire department salaries and the addition of auxiliary police officer salaries.
Approval was given the purchase of two 1500 Tradesmen regular cab 4 x 4 trucks. The vehicles, which will be utilized by parks administrator personnel, will be purchased from Lou Fusz Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram, Fiat for a total of $75,088.
A bid of $296,742 was accepted from Ellicott Dredge Technologies for a Mud Cat MC 115 dredge and accessories.
The following traffic committee recommendations were accepted: no parking on the west side of Hazel Street from Grand Avenue to Rock Street; no parking on the south side of Ann Street from Booker Street to the end of Ann Street; no parking on Hill Street from Stillwell heading east for 100 feet from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., from June 1 to Nov. 1.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, in council chambers at city hall. The hearing will be in regards to the requested rezoning of 100 Lone Cedar Dr. from B-Multiple Family to PDR-Planned Density Residential.
Approval was given the policy regarding maintenance responsibility of the community’s stormwater systems.
The city’s Department of Public Works is responsible for the floodwall, floodwall gates, the floodwall storm basin, all above-ground conveyances, maintaining the openings of inlets and grates, and maintaining city-owned stormwater basins.
The HBPW is responsible for below-ground conveyance systems, inlet structures, stormwater manholes, the Bear Creek Dam, floodwall pumps, pump station and associated items, and culverts of less than 20 feet under roadways.
