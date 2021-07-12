MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Salt River basin that forms Mark Twain Lake is expected to crest on Wednesday, July 21, at 630.8 NGVD.
Normal lake elevation is 606.0 NGVD. Visitors will likely find floating and submerged debris on the lake, and United States Army Corps of Engineers staff remind everyone to be cautious and always wear a life jacket. All high water boat ramps are being utilized with a courtesy dock in place.
The following project areas and facilities are temporarily closed:
- Indian Creek Beach
- John F. Spalding Beach
- Joanna Trail
- Lick Creek Trail
- Hunter-Fisherman Access 11 (Rt N), 20 (Hwy FF), 61 (Duane Wheelan), 30 (Rt U), 23, 54, 33 and 12
- Mark Twain State Park Beach
- Mark Twain State Park Rt U ramp
- Mark Twain State Park Hwy 107 Ramp
Closings and facility impacts are subject to changing conditions. USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone at Mark Twain Lake.