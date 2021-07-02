MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Salt River basin that forms Mark Twain Lake has been subjected to heavy precipitation during the last several days.
The lake level is continuing to rise as a result. The precipitation is anticipated to bring the lake’s level up to 628.2 NGVD by Sunday, July 4. Normal lake elevation is 606.0 NGVD.
Visitors will likely find floating and submerged debris on the lake as the water rises, so USACE officials remind everyone to please be cautious and always wear a life jacket. All courtesy docks at boat ramps have now been removed due to lake levels.
High water boat ramps will open based on lake levels to provide launching at the Spalding, Indian Creek, Stoutsville and Robert Allen Recreation Areas. One courtesy dock will be placed at each high-water ramp when they open.
The following project areas and facilities are temporarily closed:
- John F. Spalding Recreation Area beach, shower house and restrooms
- John Spalding Ramp restroom and fish cleaning station (high water ramp will open)
- Indian Creek Beach
- Indian Creek Ramp restroom
- All courtesy docks have been removed
- Joanna Trail
- Lick Creek Trail
- Hunter-Fisherman Access 11 (Rt N), 20 (Hwy FF), 61 (Duane Wheelan), 30 (Rt U), 33, and 12.
- Mark Twain State Park Beach
- Mark Twain State Park Rt U ramp
- Mark Twain State Park Hwy 107 Ramp
Closings and facility impacts are subject to changing conditions.
USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone at Mark Twain Lake. They wish everyone a safe and healthy 4th of July.