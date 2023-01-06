HANNIBAL — A potential U.S. 61 Expressway was first reviewed in 1996, and a new study is underway to gather feedback and review potential options if the project is to move forward.
Kyle Kroner, Central States National Environmental Policy Act Director with HNTB Corp., addressed Hannibal City Council members on Tuesday with an update on progress related to a potential Expressway for U.S. 61.
He is working with the Missouri Department of Transportation on several processes related to the proposal.
Kroner explained four potential routes for an expressway were identified during the 1996 study, with one route — spanning about 10 miles — emerging as a preferred solution. He explained that MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration sought to revisit the path the project could potentially take with a new study consisting of several phases.
Kroner noted substantial development has occurred in areas surrounding each proposed route, and he said there are three main components to the new study. A data-driven feasibility study of the alternatives will examine in detail each of the four proposed alternatives for an expressway. The second part of the process is an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) re-evaluation and documentation phase, looking at potential feasibility for each option along with various environmental impacts.
The third phase of the study will establish an "unbiased, robust public and stakeholder engagement program" through contact with various groups and the formation of a Citizens Advisory Group, which would consist of about 15 residents and two city officials. Information will also be shared during two public meetings and with community presentations.
A survey about the proposal was recently presented to area stakeholders, garnering about 2,300 responses so far. Kroner said respondents expressed concerns regarding semi and commercial vehicle traffic along U.S. 61. Many people also reported they used alternate routes to avoid the corridor.
So far, the study is expected to follow an 18-month schedule, with a goal of March for completion of the feasibility study of alternatives for the expressway. Technical work is expected to be finalized in late summer, with a final vote and documentation slated for fall.
Kroner stressed there are several crucial elements to remember as the process moves forward.
He emphasized that MoDOT and FHWA have "no pre-determined opinions or outcomes" regarding the proposal, and all alternatives will be reviewed and developed equally. The collection of data for analysis could result in more than one alternative, or no alternative at all. If new alternatives are recognized, the EIS process will be restarted.
Kroner also said public and stakeholder input will be a critical component along the way to ensure "mutual understanding to help shape a final decision".
No funding has currently been allocated for a U.S. 61 Expressway, and Kroner stressed the entire process for a potential solution would take at least two years due to state and federal regulations.
