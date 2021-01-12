HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract for bridge improvement projects in Ralls County during an electronic ballot process held Jan. 6.
A $1,551,090 contract was awarded to Lehman Construction, LLC, for two bridge rehabilitation projects on U.S. 61 — northbound over Bear Creek and Norfolk Southern Railroad at Hannibal in Ralls County. Both projects in this contract will receive new bridge decks and are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction when scheduling details become available.
Information about road work, weather and travel conditions and other topics is available by visiting www.modot.org.