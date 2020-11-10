HANNIBAL — On Nov. 5, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract for just over seven miles of pavement improvements on eastbound U.S. 36 starting just west of Route Z in Shelby County and going almost to Business U.S. 36 at Monroe City.
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. submitted the low bid of $253,521.65 and was awarded the contract.
Work on the project will take place in 2021. When a start date is established, the Missouri Department of Transportation will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
